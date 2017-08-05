Pier and Surf

There was some amazing catches of Whiting in July. What was unusual was the mix of Gulf Kingfish and Southern Kingfish aka Whiting. We should have this mixed bag of Whiting continue through this month.

If you would like to see the difference between the two whiting just look at google images for the afore mentioned proper names. Here are the two distinct differences. The Gulf Kingfish is very silvery except for the top tip of his tail which is tipped in black. The Southern Kingfish is a muted tan color with faint bars running diagonally across his body. Here’s the biggy. He also has teeth! Real teeth for grabbing small bait fish up to three inches long. If you think you’ve caught one, just peel back his top lip and look for the very sharp row of teeth that would make a Bluefish proud! The good news is that they are both delicious. My two favorite recipes are pan seared with panko or ceviche.

When the mullet run cranks up this month, it will be game on! The Redfish, Blacktip Sharks, and the Tarpon will be in the surf. Just cast net some lively mullet and cast them right back out. Bluefish, Ladyfish, Spanish and Jack Cravelle will also be looking for a hapless mullet to munch on. So, do not forget you cast net, bucket, and a aerator.

This is also my favorite month to catch big Bonnethead sharks up to 25 lbs. They are a blast on a surf rod. They are also great on the grill or as deep fried shark McNuggets. To ensure your catch, rig heavy. A sinker slider rig tied from 100lb mono with a 5/0 to 7/0 is the best. Tip it with a half of a blue crab and hold on.

My dog days of August tip is go early. Get to the beach one hour before sunrise. You will have time to get set up in the dark. Then 40 minutes before sunrise there is enough light to bait up and cast. The bite is usually over by 10AM and it is getting hot. Now it is time to head for the house for a cold drink and to heat up the oil for some fresh fish!