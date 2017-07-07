Pier and Surf

The big boys are in the surf! Spinners, Blacktips, Blacknose, Bonnetheads, and Permit! Yes you read correctly, Permit. While the water remains warm, above 80 degrees, you have a great shot at getting your string stretched. I want to share with you how to rig for each of these species to help you land a big fish on the beach.

Let us start with the hardest summer resident to catch, the Permit. I caught my first one in 1979 at Huguenot Park. I was using a double dropper rig tied out of 30lb mono and tipped with small kahle hooks. I was using fresh dead shrimp to catch this real hungry Permit. Now to increase you odds let us talk about what the angler was using to catch the one pictured below, By the way it was caught here the first week of June. The last four that I know were landed were all caught on Pompano rigs. These rigs were made of 30lb mono and 2/0 circle hooks. The baits of choice were sand fleas and blue crab knuckles. These fish were all between 13 and 27 pounds. To land one of these bruisers you have to set your drag light! If you do not, your hook or knots will fail.

Now for the sharks. These tough guys will indeed test your tackle, especially the Spinners and Blacktips. 95% of the time they go air born as soon as they are hooked. Back flips, summersaults, and spins will all destroy tackle. The casting rig I use is a 10/0 circle hook Eagle Claw L2022.16 inches of 480lb 49strand cable by AFW, Then to prevent their tail from cutting you off, six feet of 300lb mono. This heavy mono also gives you something good to grab when landing them. Your bait only needs to be about 5 to 6 inches long. Best bets are the head section of Whiting, ladyfish, and Bluefish.

Now Bonnetheads are picky eaters. Their diet is mainly Calico crabs but will eat all crustaceans. One half of a medium size Blue crab best imitates the size and flavor of a Calico crab. A 5/0 to 7/0 circle hook on a fish finder rig tied with 100 lb mono will get the job done!