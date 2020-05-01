Capt. Neil Eisner

Looking for new spots is a must if you want to become a good angler. That’s why when it comes to tournaments, the pros go out a few days early and pre-fish, just looking for the fish. The same holds true where you fish. Things are always changing in the bays and back country. Everybody wants to go fishing, but you need to take some time and look for new spots, or as I like to call it, prospecting.

It all starts the night before. I use Google Earth and look over an area I want to fish, looking for deeper spots or water that flows deep through the mangroves. Sometimes I’ll find creeks that are no longer visible because they have been covered up by mangrove branches. You can bet there’s fish there! The next day I’ll go out on the low, incoming tide. I can see where there’s no water and how the water comes in and what direction it moves. I’ll fish the new spots a few times to determine if it’s an outbound or inbound spot or no good at all. Remember what’s good today just might die out in a few months. So, check back and fish it a few times a year. It will come back, it might take a year or two. It held fish once before, but something changed below the water causing the fish to move on. An old-time fishing guide, Captain Mac, once told me, “Put ten dollars away from every charter and fish one new spot on every trip”. Man, was he right.

