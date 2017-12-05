Publicity Director: Flagler Sportfishing Club

By: Scheyenne Welch

December: No monthly member meeting this month. We will be holding our Annual Holiday Party for members on Saturday, December 2.

Due to the cancellation of our Fall Classic tournament because of Hurricane Irma, we held a silent auction and raffle at our Annual Club Picnic. We raised over $1,000 to benefit Gratitude America and plan to present the check at our November meeting.

There are a lot of new ideas that are being tossed around and we are excited to do some awesome things next year! We look forward to seeing everyone in 2018! Visit our website or Facebook page to get more information on becoming a member!

