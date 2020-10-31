Pump Up the Pomps

Capt. Brian Boxx

The fall pattern is in full swing. As our water temperatures drop we see a transition of species in our inshore waters. The red and black drum have been plentiful around the undercut mangroves, on the flats, and working the trough at the beaches. Small bucktail jigs with a Wyze Guyz Tackle Bambino trailer have been our top producer. November is an excellent month to sight fish for drum. The pompano should be pushing their way in and will hopefully make an appearance inshore by month’s end. Pompano are by far my favorite inshore table-fare target. I look forward to the crisp evenings, magnificent sunsets and lower humidity while doing the “Pompano Pump.” The “Pompano Pump” is a great method for catching these swimming tacos. I use a white, pink, or chartreuse 3/16th to ½ 0z jig tipped with a bit of shrimp or Fish Bites jig tippers and work the drops and edges of the passes. Fishing the washouts of the sandbars around are beaches can also be extremely productive. Pompano are a member of the Jack family and hit with a good thump followed by a sharp run. When the time is right, they can be caught in abundance making for hours of rod bending action. A more relaxing way to target them is using live Sand Fleas. Sand fleas can be caught off our local beaches. There are a ton of videos on YouTube with excellent information on how to catch and use them. I find it most productive to fish them on a Pompano float rig. Just cast the rod out, set it in a rod holder and soak up the good vibes till you get bent.

Sheepshead can be found along good mangrove edges or any structure growing barnacles. The key to a successful day of herding the Sheep is downsizing. Small circle hooks like #1 Owners with a split-shot or a small jig head is key. Good baits include cut bits of shrimp, sand fleas, or crab. Keep it in the strike zone. Fish tight to the structure as these fish are actively feeding from it. Slowly lift the bait up and let it fall back down. The bite is very subtle. They like to pick at their food before swallowing it, so be patient and wait for that steady pull not the tap-taps. These tips will greatly increase your chances of getting tight vs pulling up an empty hook. Happy Holidays, Y’all. Til’ next month, Stay Salty- Capt. Brian Boxx