QCKBF Trail: Event Two

By: Vinny “Commish” Ferreri

Queen City Kayak Bass Fishing has had its second event of 2020. We visited the amazing Lake Murray in February. It was a new body of water for us all. Tornados and thunderstorms touched down and flooded the areas around the lake. It made the fishing tough, but we still had 85 anglers come play!! River Runner Outdoors in Columbia, SC was our host. They did an amazing job. David Golding was able to catch 69 inches of cold muddy bass and here at QCKBF we love to give our anglers the shine they deserve. David wrote up an article about his fishing experiences, in life, and with QC. We hope to see you all next month on Lake Norman for the largest event to ever come to the Carolinas. Check us out on Facebook and on qckayakbassfishing.com.