Ready For a Charter?

By: Capt. Bart Marx

Hello fellow Anglers! I have learned this year fish aren’t affected by Covid any strain. What I have noticed this year too red tide affects the fish and have worked around both of these things and have stayed busy this year. I also have added a boat to the fleet at Alpha Omega charters as we retired one vessel and replaced it with another. We now have a 25ft. Parker Walkaround Cuddy Cabin, it is a very roomy boat and has a potty for the ladies. We have a State of Florida fishing license that allows us to travel out to 9 miles in the Gulf. And we still have our 22ft. Aquasport Center Console it too is a good fishing boat, it is good for in the harbor and flats. We also have gift certificates that can be purchased for Christmas or just if you have guests coming from out of town, or birthday gift. Yea this is the time of year we get lots of visitors from up north they may enjoy a half day on the water. And this time of year, we find in the harbor red drum, sheepshead, flounder, and trout. These are all fun to catch and good table fare. This would be using the 22ft. boat around Placida, Charlotte Harbor, and Pine Island sound depending on the area you live in or are visiting in S.W. Florida. I furnish all the tackle and licenses that are required for a fun day on the water. Looking at what could be available offshore this time of year, the king mackerel will be migrating to the south as the Gulf waters cool down. There should be plenty of spanish mackerel too moving south. And the hogfish bite should be going on as the waters cool down they feed better out to 50 to 60 feet on natural bottom structure. Also, the nearshore artificial reef should be covered up with sheepshead. If you like to do some site fishing you could go into the Gulf and follow the lines of stone crab traps and search for some tripletail hanging around the floats to ambush shrimp or small fish. Okay live shrimp or artificials do work, and remember not to set the hook when you see the fish take it, WAIT till you feel it then it is game on. So, if you would like to come along with Capt. Bart Marx give me a call or e-mail at captbart@alphaomegacharters.com And for those of you that have moved to the area I will go with you on your boat and do what I call a training session to shorter your learning curve here in S.W. Florida. And always remember singing drags and tight lines make me smile. <*(((((>{