Reef Fishing

By Capt. James Marko

Public numbers can be crowded and quiet sometimes but if you follow these steps you’ll improve your chances greatly. Let’s start with anchoring. If you’re doing it the old way without spot lock on your trolling motor drive over the numbers several times to make sure you’ve got your bearings down. A marker sent down on a big weight is also a tip to make sure you don’t lose site of the structure. Once you’re anchored up I like to set out at least one chum bag on the side of the boat. You can buy chum blocks at Publix for fairly cheap in the frozen seafood section. The reason we chum first is to get the fish up and active before we pressure them with live baits or cut bait. Depending on the bait depends on what species you have a chance to target. Chumming live white bait or thread fins will up your chances of hooking into an amberjack, cobia, kingfish, basically anything feeding on the surface or mid column. Now baits on the bottom such as a live pinfish or squid you’ll be targeting a variety of grouper and snapper.

You’ll also run into sharks and a variety of bottom dwelling fish such as grunts. Match the hatch I always say. If you’re pulling up small fish that can be used legally as a bait drop back down on a bigger step up and wait. Let’s also talk about some respect. We all work hard to fish for the very few days we get to and we need to share the waters with people in similar situations. It can get crowded on these numbers. I always try to be the first boat but if I’m not, I’m not discouraged. I’ll drive very slow around to find my spot but the two things I keep in mind is if I’m not by myself, am I too close to the other boats and would I like someone this close? Second, is seeing what type of fishing there doing. Never anchor up in someone else’s chum slick as it’s just plain rude. Another good method to catch fish since we’re back to the chumming is free lining a piece of squid or shrimp. You’ll have a great chance at a solid bait to use for a bigger fish or possibly dinner. Timing and being over prepared is a great mind set to have when planning your offshore adventure. Learn you’re spot, fish it at least 5x and make notes to figure out exactly what has been happening. You’ll be very surprised the trend you can discover just by recording your fishing day. Hope some of these tips helps!

