(and big fish) at fishing expo on Feb. 8

Every angler has a fish tale, an epic battle of man or woman vs. a fish of enormous proportions. The story changes each time it’s told – the fish might grow longer and the battle becomes more intense. But if you’re not hoisting a prized catch into the air for a photo op, though, then it’s just a story. The casual angler likely has more stories of “the one that got away” than the one they caught. Fortunately, Sunshine Ace Hardware is offering a free fishing expo on Feb. 8 to ensure that you have the right gear, techniques and knowledge to complete your fish tale with a picture-perfect photo for social media.

Sunshine Ace’s fifth annual Reel in the Sunshine event will feature educational, interactive fishing seminars led by local fishing captains, vendor-led product demonstrations, food samples, hourly giveaways, and exclusive offers and discounts available only to attendees.

Sunshine Ace carries an extensive selection of the top fishing rods, reels and accessories, including Accurate, Daiwa, G Loomis, Penn, Quantum, Rapala, Shimano, St. Croix and other leading brands, as well as bait products from Aquatic Nutrition. Stores also feature apparel and accessories for the outdoor enthusiast, including performance clothing and hats from Hook & Tackle and Bimini Bay Outfitters along with stylish polarized sunglasses from Costa. Sunshine Ace also offers a wide selection of YETI insulated cups and coolers of all shapes, sizes and colors.

Anglers in Florida are surrounded by pristine aquatic habitats that are home to a wide range of fish. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida has more than 200 native species of freshwater fish and more than 500 native species of saltwater fish. Couple that with our region’s subtropical climate and endless sunshine, and it’s easy to see why fishing is so popular in Florida.

Despite literally millions of fish swimming in our waterways, it’s not uncommon for anglers to return to shore empty-handed. So Sunshine Ace asked some of the region’s most renowned fishing guides and charter boat captions to share their expertise at Reel in the Sunshine, including their favorite fishing spots and gear to haul in a prized catch. For the fishing novice, captains will even demonstrate how to properly cast a line into the water. “Most of the people sitting there want to go fishing the next day, and they’ll want to know where to go and what to fish for,” said Capt. Chris Turner, who will be returning to Reel in the Sunshine for the fifth time. Guests at the family-friendly event also will enjoy hot-off-the-grill samples cooked on Weber grills.

Sunshine Ace, a locally owned company that supports numerous nonprofit organizations, incorporates a charitable component into its special events. Attendees can participate in raffle prize drawings as well as a charitable lunch to help raise money for causes that impact residents of Southwest Florida.

Reel in the Sunshine will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Sunshine Ace in Bonita Springs, 9100 Bonita Beach Road SE. Hopefully after attending, your next fish tale will come with indisputable evidence of the one that didn’t get away.

For more information about Reel in the Sunshine, please visit SunshineAce.com and follow Sunshine Ace on Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.