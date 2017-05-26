A Reminder to Renew Gulf Reef Surveys

Snapper and grouper seasons are opening, and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding anglers who plan to fish the Gulf of Mexico that it is time to sign up for or renew participation in the Gulf Reef Fish Survey.

Participation in the survey is for anglers who plan to fish from a private vessel for red and vermilion snapper; gag, red and black grouper; greater amberjack banded rudderfish; almaco jack; and gray triggerfish.

To renew online, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. Renewing the survey does not renew a fishing license.

Anglers who do not plan to fish for these reef species in the Gulf of Mexico are encouraged not to renew participation in the Gulf Reef Survey. By only sampling anglers who plan on fishing for these species, Florida is improving recreational data collection.

Contact FWC at marine@myfwc.com with questions regarding the Gulf Reef Survey.