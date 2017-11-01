Riverwalk Jambalaya

For Jambalaya Sauce:
- 2 each andouille sausage, diced
- 1 each green bell pepper, diced big
- 1 each red bell pepper, diced big
- 1 Spanish onion, diced big
- 1 bunch green onions, sliced
- 4 each celery ribs, diced big
- 2 cups canned tomato, diced
- 1 quart chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons blackening seasoning for seafood
Seafood:
- 16each shrimp, cleaned
- 1 pound grouper, cut into chunks
- 1 pound mussels, cleaned
- 1 pound scallops, cleaned
- 16 each whole crayfish, cleaned
- 6 cups white rice, cooked
Directions:
Take all ingredients that are listed for jambalaya sauce and bring to a boil in a pot. Turn down and simmer for 30 minutes. Have the 6 cups of rice cooked off while you are making the jambalaya sauce. In a pan with a little oil in it on high, saute the seafood for a couple minutes then add to pot with the rice, cook this all together for 8 to 10 minutes or until the rice absorbs the liquid, but is not dry, then serve with favorite hot sauce and bread.
Serves 4
Recipe by Chef Corey Heath.