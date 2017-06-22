Robert Mallory’s Oswego Report and Forecast

The last couple of weeks the fishing has been challenging out of Oswego, however as bait comes ashore to spawn I would expect the inshore brown trout bite to pick back up. In this scenario, higher lines early in the morning followed by deeper sets as the day progresses and the sun starts to get high in the sky. Larger spoons to mimic the adult alewives that will be found inshore will likely be the best bet for cashing in on the brown trout as the gorge themselves.

The Lake trout fishing in Oswego has also gotten tough as of late – typical for later in June, however offshore fair numbers of king salmon are being found. Most anglers are having some luck anywhere from 150′ of water right on out past 400′ of water depending on how the wind has blown and where the fish are located. Spoons, Meat rigs, and Flasher/Fly combos are all taking fish.

From personal experience over the past couple of weeks the larger fish that we have caught have come on flasher/flies. Spoons have been good for better numbers on smaller fish. Most of the fish being caught are coming anywhere between 60′ and 100′ down over the aforementioned depths. Downriggers, wire dipseys, and coppers are all great ways to reach the depths holding the fish.

Speeds of 2.5-2.7 MPH seem to be getting the job done. There is still a lot of debris in the water so heed caution especially when running in the dark. Reminder that due to high water, a no wake zone extends to 600’offshore and complete no wake for all of the bays and harbors.