Sunshine Ace Hardware is launching its “Round Up for the Kids” charitable campaign to help raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida through the Children’s Miracle Network.

From March 16 through April 30, customers at any of Sunshine Ace Hardware’s nine locations along Florida’s Gulf Coast can round up their purchases at the cash register to support Children’s Miracle Network. Sunshine Ace announced in December that the company had chosen Children’s Miracle Network as its “primary charity partner” and was developing a year-round fundraising campaign to support the nonprofit organization, which welcomed Golisano Children’s Hospital as a member hospital in 2019.

Sunshine Ace associates and management toured Golisano Children’s Hospital on Feb. 27 to learn more about how donations from the company and its generous customers would impact our local patient care in Southwest Florida.

“Golisano Children’s Hospital offers world-class health care to more than 30,000 patients each year, and it’s incredibly important that local families don’t have to travel 100 miles or more to receive quality care,” said Michael Wynn, president of Sunshine Ace. “The hospital treats children with cancer, broken bones, the flu, terminal illnesses, premature births and many other conditions, and I’m hopeful that the generosity of Sunshine Ace customers will help the medical team at Golisano Children’s Hospital continue providing lifesaving treatment to these children.”

Donations at Sunshine Ace Hardware stores will support research and training, purchase equipment and pay for uncompensated care at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Sunshine Ace stores are located in Collier, Lee, Charlotte and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit SunshineAce.com.

About Sunshine Ace Hardware

Family owned and operated since 1958, Sunshine Ace Hardware serves Florida with nine locations in Collier, Lee, Charlotte and Pinellas counties, as well as two Crowder Bros. stores in Manatee County, and are staffed by a long-term, friendly and knowledgeable team. Focused on customer service, Sunshine Ace employees are best known for building relationships and going above and beyond to help solve a home repair or maintenance issue or to simply guide customers to the right tool for the job. For in-home support, Sunshine Ace provides a range of professional services such as rod-tip repair, screen, glass and equipment repairs. Free delivery and assembly is also provided on items such as grills, power tools, mulch, soil and more. Sunshine Ace offers a wide variety of products including plumbing, hardware and electrical supplies, houseware, fishing gear, power equipment, paint, painting supplies and more. Sunshine Ace proudly carries quality brands including Benjamin Moore paints, Scotts lawn and garden products, Craftsman tools, STIHL power tools, Weber and Big Green Egg grills, as well as Penn and Shimano fishing gear. In addition to serving residential clients, Sunshine Ace services commercial accounts, with flexible options to support contractors in managing and growing their business. For locations and hours, visit www.SunshineAce.com.