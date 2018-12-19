SAILFISH: 360CC CENTER CONSOLE

SAILFISH BOATS INTRODUCES

THE LATEST AND LARGEST ADDITION TO THE SAILFISH LINEUP :



THE 360CC CENTER CONSOLE

Combining remarkable innovation with a nearly 40-year reputation for quality, Sailfish Boats announces its new flagship center console, the 360CC. The largest, most feature-rich boat in the Sailfish family, the 360CC is on the leading-edge of center console design.

A rarity in its class, the 360CC is built using three-piece construction and cored hull sides, providing a rigid platform that allows for maximum cockpit space with abundant, built-in under-gunwale storage. This construction method permits the 360CC to offer many features you would typically only find on a custom-designed boat.

Onboard, you’ll find an amazing array of innovative features and options, including a built-into-thehard-top, articulating cockpit shade; pressurized circulating bait wells; in-swing dive door with covered in-deck ladder; three-sided glass enclosure with optional AC; water-resistant, clear-view, console-top organizer with electronic device charging; and a vented sunroof.

The 360CC’s helm is the ultimate combination of luxury, comfort and technology. Continuing the Sailfish tradition of intelligent ergonomic design, the 360CC’s exclusive Comfort Zone Helm Station features a Comfort Zone Anti-Fatigue Pad to provide maximum support during long offshore trips. It also includes and an adjustable-height standing captain’s position platform, a multi-position powered center captain’s chair and an overhead engine monitor. The Comfort Zone Helm Station also provides ultra-convenient push-to-start engine controls, with a large dash area capable of flush mounting twin 16” screens or triple 12” screens to keep the captain well-informed of boating conditions. Power assist steering gives the captain full control of the boat and the Edson Black Ops steering wheel includes a deluxe grip and power knob. To provide for maximum visibility and protection, there is a glass enclosure with vent and a wiper windshield washer is standard on the 360CC.

Whether you are competing in offshore tournaments or just looking to go cruising with the family, there are leaning post options for your specific style of boating. The Standard Leaning Post includes three-person helm seating with flip-up bolsters, powered center captain seat adjustments. The three-person standard rear-facing seating includes fold down armrests. There’s an 80 quart Engel carry on/off cooler, baitwell, refrigerator, glove box area, extensive tackle storage, and even a place for an optional 10’ rear bottom machine. The rear facing seats fold away to allow for maximum cockpit space when it’s time for some serious fishing. The Utility Leaning Post turns the cockpit into an entertainment hub or bait prep station, with corian countertops, a refrigerator, stainless steel sink, large baitwell, additional tackle storage and a grill for cooking up the day’s fresh catch.

Below the Comfort Zone Helm Station, a beautifully and thoughtfully-designed Captain’s Berth is ready for any overnight fishing adventure or a long day out with the family. The comfortable sleeping area, concealed marine head, freshwater stainless steel sink, SST port light, rod storage area and stand-up shower with shower curtain are surrounded by luxurious mahogany finishes throughout, including wall-mounted cabinetry and yacht-style flooring.

Perfect for cruising and leisure , the 360CC features comfortable, ergonomically intelligent seating for up to 14 passengers. In the bow, the fully-upholstered convertible seating area includes a power adjustable platform that rises from the deck to serve as a base for the bow filler cushion. The forward-facing bow backrests offer ultimate comfort for lounging and also fold away when not in use, providing a handy fishing bolster. When the bow filler is not in use, the power adjustable platform rises to table height, perfect for enjoying food and drinks with friends. Beneath the bow seating, twin 80 qt. Insulated compartments offer plenty of space for storage. Accompanying the bow entertainment area is a forward-facing, chaise lounge that provides an ergonomically correct relaxation area for two forward of the helm with a large insulated, self draining storage area underneath.

For angling, the 360CC comes standard with 42 and 32 gallon pressurized circulating baitwells, a Sea Chest Baitwell Pump System and an inswing tuna/dive door, which is also convenient at the dock for loading and unloading as it does not need to be removed for use. In the cockpit floor, fish boxes are insulated and include advanced vacuum pump technology.

The 360CC is also designed to support the Optimus 360, Yamaha Helm Master and Mercury Joystick integrated control systems, as well as the gyroscope-driven SeaKeeper system that eliminates boat roll in rough seas.

Adding to the excitement, the 360CC has a Fusion Bluetooth enabled stereo with eight WetSounds speakers and WetSounds amplifiers, plus a standard subwoofer. There are plenty of cup holders throughout the boat and multiple storage areas for phones, keys, bags and coolers. For night time cruises, the 360CC has Lumitec underwater LED lighting plus LED navigation bow and anchor lights.

Beyond quality performance and comfort, the Sailfish 360CC is also designed to be easily maintained. A removable door behind the helm put electronics within reach, and an in-floor aft deck compartment provides easy access to the mechanical components and rigging. The 360CC comes equipped with a standard automatic engine flushing system and our exclusive dot matrix non-skid flooring. Those two combined features make cleanup an absolute breeze after a long day out on the water.

With the deepest gunwales in its class, the 360CC is designed to keep water out and passengers safely inside. Like all Sailfish Boats, the 360CC features Sailfish’s unique Variable Degree Stepped (VDS) Hull design, offering a smooth ride, even in rough seas. The VDS Hull features three distinct running surfaces. The first has a deep deadrise that cuts through the water, and two others that provide lift and stability. The deck and hull are reinforced with Kevlar® and Carbon Fiber, and built using the SailTech foam-filled fiberglass stringer system and SailTech composite full length transom.

Sailfish has been expertly engineering center consoles, dual consoles, walkarounds, and bay boats for nearly 40 years. With reliable outboard power from Yamaha or Mercury, and our exclusive Variable Degree Stepped hull design, the Sailfish 360CC delivers a smooth, safe ride, even in the roughest offshore water. The all new 360CC Center Console is a fitting addition to the Sailfish lineup. It epitomizes the Sailfish legacy of building high quality and expertly engineered boats that are Fishing Focused and Family Friendly™.

###

For media inquiries or more information, please contact Camille Cantrell, Marketing Manager, at [email protected]