Sailfish Marina & Resort Host Operation Sailfish Dec. 6-10

Anglers in search of big-game sportfishing have chosen the Palm Beaches since the 1900s. Some of the earliest sportfishing boats were built in the area. With the Gulf Stream waters passing closer to the coast than anywhere in the continental United States, the annual migration of Atlantic sailfish to Palm Beach County sets the stage for Operation Sailfish on Dec. 6-10, hosted by the Sailfish Marina and Resort in Palm Beach Shores, Florida.

Operation Sailfish is the first leg of the Quest for the Crest series, where the world’s best sail-fishing teams will compete. Prior to the start of the competition, there is a special event, “Take a Hero Fishing Day.” Men and women of the United States military are invited to join the fishing teams for a fun day of fishing on Dec. 7. Active duty men and women, veterans and wounded warriors are eligible to participate in this event, created to honor and thank them for their service.

The Quest for the Crest four-leg series teams are expected to compete for an estimated purse of $3,000,000 in 2018. The series begins at the historic Sailfish Marina and Resort in December. The Sailfish 400, the second leg will be January in Miami. The largest sailfish tournament in the country is the third leg of the series, known as The Sailfish Challenge, with a three-inlet format; Ft. Lauderdale will be the home base. The series wraps up with the Final Sail in Key West in April.

The Sailfish Marina and Resort is the perfect venue for the tournament, with accommodations, the waterfront restaurant, ship’s store, dockage, fuel, heated pool and a weekly sunset celebration featuring live music. Many tournaments enjoy the amenities of the resort throughout the year, including The Big Dog Fat Cat KDW, The Silver Sailfish Derby and Blue Water Babes.

A family tradition since 1952, the Sailfish Resort and Marina offers transient and annual docking, a charter fleet, 32 hotel accommodations, Peanut Island shuttle, as well as a snorkel trail and beach just a few blocks away. If you don’t compete in any of the tournaments based at the resort, come make some memories of your own.



