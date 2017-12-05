Santa at the Fish Club

By John Jordan

Santa will be at the December meeting of the Ancient City Game Fish Association. The annual Christmas party will be on Saturday, December 9th at the St Augustine Shrine club. Their excellent facility is located at 250 Brainard Dr on the south side of town on the banks of Moultrie Creek. Social begins at 5, followed by a great dinner at 6, and a visit from Santa around 7. The club is cooking Boston butts, turkeys, and hams. We are asking everyone to bring their favorite side dish, appetizer, or desert. This is an opportunity to show off your favorite family recipe while providing all with a great variety of food. Santa will be here to give gifts to all children age 12 and under. Please call Santa’s helper, Stephanie at 904-669-0213 to make sure all the kids have something under the tree. Don’t forget the special “Holiday Raffle” that will have something you have always wanted.

In December the family membership is $25 for new or returning members who did not renew last year. So there’s no excuse for not joining.

Congratulations to the newly elected officers and board members. Welcome back President Chip Whitfield, Vice President Donna Frantz and secretary Stephanie Burt. Erin Cook Johnson is our new treasurer. This years board of directors will include Kevin Baptiste, Kevin Thomas,Eddie Gatchell, Rick Burres, Stephen Hatcher, and past president Russell Luker. These people, along with 5 voting life members are responsible for the Ancient City Game Fish Association.

The results are in from the Pink Up The Spots largest Redfish tournament. Michael McRoberts came to the tournament on Friday to work as a singer, guitar player, entertainer and left with over $1300 for winning first place in the fishing tournament. Good job Mike! This was our clubs fifth annual breast cancer awareness tournament. In the last 5 years we were able to contribute over $15,000 to Pink Up The Pace to help provide mammograms to detect early cancer.

For more information about our fish club look us up on Facebook or at acgfa.com