2019 marks the 89th official year of the Oldest Tarpon Tournament in the World, The Sarasota Tarpon Tournament. While this tournament officially marked its first year in 1930, several members of the Sarasota Anglers Club will tell you the tournament was around for a few years before the official 1930 inception. In the late 1920’s, Robert Ringling invited Cincinnati, OH industrialist and radio magnate Powel Crosley Jr. to participate. It was Crosley’s first time fishing and he caught a 102-pound Silver King. He stated “It was like hooking onto an express train that provided plenty of thrill, excitement, and strenuous exercise.” He was hooked! He immediately went out, purchased property, and became an avid tarpon fisherman. The following year he aired a live broadcasted from his boat, Little WLW. His signal was so powerful that it could be heard throughout the nation.

Described as one of the most exciting fish to catch, tarpon are known for their aerial acrobatics, spectacular leaps, and determined fights. Winning a battle with one of these prehistoric fish is an exhilarating lifetime experience. People from around the world visit Southwest Florida now hoping to catch the fish of a lifetime. One of the most dramatic changes over the course of time has been the improvement in fishing tackle. In the 1930’s, reels used for tarpon fishing did not have any drag. Drag was accomplished by running a piece of leather across the reel and pushing down with your finger. You did this while wearing a suit, tie, and straw hat with a small brim. It was not uncommon then for it to take well over an hour to land a tarpon. Nowadays the fishing gear is sophisticated, clothing is comfortable for a day on the water fishing, and it takes only 30 minutes on average to land a silver king once you have the feel.

This year’s tournament will attract men, women, and children all attempting to experience the thrill of the catch. The tournament officially begins with the kick-off party and Captain’s Meeting May 8th, at 6 p.m. at the White Buffalo Saloon. Your $125. entry into the tournament gets you food, fun, and a cash bar will be available. Live music, good times, a live auction with some incredible outdoor experiences from CCA, as well as amazing raffles for gear, tackle, paddle boards, coolers, artwork and much more! Anglers not only compete for an overall winner category, but also weekly, junior, ladies and ‘his and her’ categories. Each of the 5 weeks of the tournament will produce a winner. Weekly winners and winners of the two additional categories will all compete in a 2-day Fish-Off to determine an overall winner whose name is inscribed on the historic trophy. Sponsorships are available! The generosity of our amazing sponsors has kept this legendary tournament running for 89 year. Please contact us if you would like to talk to a sponsor representative.

Entering the “World’s Oldest Tarpon Tournament” makes this ‘game’ even more exciting because anglers not only have the chance to compete against the Silver King, but also, their fellow anglers.