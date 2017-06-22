Joe Greco’s Saratoga/Sacandaga Area Report

Anglers everywhere have had to endure some unusually cold spring weather and it finally seems as though summer is here to stay. If you’re looking to go catch bass, walleye or anything else for that matter now is the time to lay the proverbial “smack down” and the bite has been red hot! We are entering the summer peak period which basically means our local waters are teeming with life and weed growth as well as oxygen levels are approaching peak levels. Water temperatures are climbing rapidly and the fish will react by feeding heavily to keep up with their metabolic needs.

Saratoga Lake is such a great place to fish in June. The Bass bite is typically on fire in late June as many fish are done spawning and are ready to ramp up feeding to recuperate from the rigors of the spawn. This time of year is fun because anglers can use a variety of baits and experience success. Whatever your style is action can be had fishing with plastics as well as hard body baits and spinner baits. White and chartreuse are good colors for hard baits and black, green and pumpkinseeds are killers for most soft plastics and jigs. Bass will be located all over the lake at this point and have redistributed to different main lake structures and typical summer locations. Look for thick milfoil weed edges in the 8 to 15ft. range and of course sunken wood, rocky breaks and other classic structure that will attract Mr. Bucketmouth.

The walleye fishing has been consistent with a good number of “eater” class fish being caught. What I find on Saratoga Lake is that once the water hits the 70 degree mark there is a new pattern that emerges and remains consistent throughout the summer. I love fishing crank baits and spinners as well as big swim baits such as the pulse r paddle tail by custom jigs N’ spins. If you’re into crankbaits my favorites are the Berkley flicker minnow size 5 and 7 and Rapala shad raps in similar sizes. Bay Rat Lures has some awesome new products out as well. Check out the “Slash Rat” which is a new suspending model that dives down about 6 feet and comes in a variety of walleye craving color schemes.

Using spinners is a great way to fish any body of water that holds walleyes, pan fish and bass. I love taking kids fishing and bottom bouncing crawler harnesses will keep them busy as many non-target species will be caught when in pursuit of walleye. Drift these on bottom bouncer rigs and lindy walking sinkers with a Sampo ball bearing swivel/snap combo which will keep you tangle free. I typically use 1 to 3 ounce walking sinkers for fishing in up to 30 feet of water. Drift these around structure and experiment with color and leader length to dial in your program. 90% of the time I run Colorado or Indiana style blades in sizes 4 and even 5 sometimes as big blades can mean big fish!

Now is the time to step up your game anglers. It’s that time of year when the days are long, the fish are hungry and the underwater jungle awaits your sexiest presentation! If you are looking to get out fishing and would like to book a trip with an expert check us out at newyorkfishing.com. See you on the water, Fish on!