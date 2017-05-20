Saratoga/Sacandaga Area Report

By Joe Greco, www.newyorkfishing.com

Well it’s been a chilly May thus far and many anglers are facing challenges associated with colder than usual water temperatures. A week long cold snap such as the most recent one we have had can throw the fish for a loop, so to speak. With spawning progress heavily dependent on stable conditions this kind of weather can put a damper on things and put certain species of fish in a neutral to negative mood. These species include your bass and pan fish family members that are highly sought after on Saratoga Lake as well as many other local waters. Start thinking spawn when it comes to bass and crappie targeting fish in 2 to 8 feet of water. Sight fishing is very popular this time of year and fish should be located around docks, vertical structure and shallow spawning areas. Live bait or small jigs under a slip float is the go to presentation for crappie and bass will likely clobber anything that swims too close this time of year.

The walleye action has been spotty as well as any long period of cold weather will tend to postpone the transition that these fish are in. This being the post spawn to summer transition in which the fish will re-adjust after spawning and settle back into a more consistent and predictable pattern. Key in on emerging weed growth and baitfish in close proximity to shoreline structure for success this time of year on Saratoga Lake. Look for the warmest areas of the lake and fish them with jigs or suspending minnow imitating baits. In-line spinners and live bait will also be excellent choices and if the action baits aren’t working slow things down with live bait/slip bobber combinations to trigger lethargic fish into biting. Spring is also a decent time of year to fish at night as they will be holding shallow and can be notorious for night hunting when the water is still cool.

The Great Sacandaga is always a great place to hunt walleye in the spring. Fish will be found all over the place by now and shallow rock breaks in areas of current are a good place to start looking. There will always be fish on bottom and I have found fish in shallow this time of year as well as out deeper in 20 to 30 feet of water. Move around until you make contact using small crankbaits or crawler harnesses. I like to fish the old river channel edges this time of year especially up in the Northville area. Vertical jigging is also very popular in this area, key in on steep breaks in the channel and bends littered with old debris.