School of Fish Summer Camp

School of Fish kicked off its inaugural summer camp and it was an amazing experience! We have created a unique program where youth anglers get specialized instruction, trips on the water, and get to work together during daily challenges and projects. This first session campers ages 8-16 learned about boating safety, freshwater fish species, casting techniques, summer fishing techniques, and the process of making soft plastic baits. Campers even made their own soft plastic swim baits. We incorporate virtual presenters as well who share their insight and knowledge each day. Campers also get the opportunity to do some Q&A with the virtual presenters. We were fortunate enough to have a ton of support from industry leading brands such as D.O.A. Lures, Daiwa, Lure Lock, Power Pole, Tailin Toads, Heybo, Connley Fishing, Big Dawg Baits, Sea Tow Palm Beach, 4 Reel Products, and Epic Bait Molds. This program was created by combining my passion as an elementary school teacher with my passion for fishing. It only came to fruition when we collaborated with the best two captains Palm Beach County has to offer in Captain Craig Korczynski and Captain Danny Barrow. Our program will be offering family excursions combined with educational seminars. We will also have day camps for children on each Palm Beach County School District holiday when students are off. Additionally, we have tailored single day or two day programs for business teams. For more information contact School of Fish at schooloffishcharters@gmail.com or phlatsinshore@gmail.com .

