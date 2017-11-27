Scuba Conditions: Dec. 2017

As 2017 comes to a close, divers still have a chance to make some great dives since grouper and lobster season are both still open. Freshwater releases are unfortunately still happening, but the good news is these plumes are limited to inshore and nearshore waters and have minimal effect a few miles out.

After Hurricane Irma, hunters have noticed red grouper have moved into area waters in abundance and some have discovered they tend to follow lobster hunters around the reef, apparently looking for a hand out! It has been noticed that small red grouper will clean up lobster leg and antennae left behind after grabbing a bug or two and will tail divers 10-to-20 feet back. It’s worth noting the limit for red grouper is only 20-inches (versus 24-inches for gags and black), plus up to three in the aggregate bag limit. Grouper season closes at the end of December through April of next year.

While its true freshwater releases continue to plague the St Lucie river, lagoon and inlet, it’s surprising how much misinformation there is surrounding the effects of reefs offshore. Inshore waters are for sure brown and even reefs near the St Lucie Inlet, like Peck Lake are affected too, but that’s not the case once divers venture a few miles offshore. Reefs offshore, and especially south of the St Lucie Inlet, do not experience the same impacts as those close to shore. For example, Loran Tower Ledge is around 12 miles southeast from the inlet and is relatively unaffected by the releases since the prevailing north current does not allow water to make it this far offshore; same is true for the south end of the Six Mile Reef. These are great places to explore without having the deal with freshwater from inshore waters. While closer to shore, it’s been noted that, since freshwater is less dense then salt water, it floats near the surface. This means a murky layer in the first 10-to-15 feet will dissipate giving way to clear water beneath.

Diving the Treasure Coast in December can be very exciting since there are good chances of seeing large grouper roaming the reefs. Savvy divers with a bit of local knowledge can find great places to dive this time of year too.

