Scuba Conditions: Nov. 2017

Diving on the Treasure Coast can be surprisingly rewarding in November despite continued releases from Lake Okeechobee and the potential for passing fronts through the local area. Irma’s effects have passed and divers can expect plenty lobster, big grouper and less traffic on area reefs, and even blue water action, making this a great time to hit the water.

No doubt freshwater has a big negative impact on the Intracoastal Waterway and the lagoon, but it is important to remember these releases do not affect reefs miles offshore, since the prevailing north current does a good job of flushing these plumes of brown water away. Dive sites away from local inlets, like the Bethel Shoal area of Fort Pierce or Six Mile and Loran Tower Ledge off Stuart, are far enough away from shore that they experience minimal impacts, if any, from freshwater releases. Post Irma conditions of 100-foot visibility and water temperatures in the mid-80s prove diving is still awesome this month

Spearfishermen should keep an eye out for debris piles washed away from islands in the path of Irma, Jose and Maria since they may hold big fish underneath. These floating oases attract pelagic species like mahi and tripletail and should always be investigated, given the opportunity.

Late fall and winter months may also bring cooler air temps but many are surprised to learn water temperatures tend to stay warm well into the winter. The same Gulf Stream that’s transporting debris from the islands in the Caribbean, also keeps sea temps warmer well into December. Jackets and dry clothes after the dive can help divers can stay warm after getting out of the water if air temperatures are cool.

FORECAST BY: Steve Wood

Deep Six Watersports – Stuart

(772) 288-3999 Stuart

(772) 562-2883 Vero

Email: Steve.wood@deepsix.com

Website: www.deepsixintl.com