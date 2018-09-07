Scuba Conditions: Sept. 2018

As the summer season winds down and fall approaches, weeks of calm may be interrupted by tropical systems moving up from the Caribbean. Beneath the surface, events such as the annual goliath grouper migration and the potential for jellyfish invasions will keep divers alert and on their toes throughout September.

During the fall, our area plays host to the largest gathering of goliath grouper in the world. Most artificial structures in our area have year-round resident populations but during the annual spawning aggregation 30 or 40 individuals on a single wreck are common. Divers have noticed these underwater giants have already started to show up early this year, potentially due to the persistent cold water upwellings that have been around for most of the summer. Despite being hated by almost all fishermen, these large fish are pretty neat to dive with and since they are here to stay, make for a unique encounter found nowhere else in the world. Since they are generally docile, (unless you’ve got a struggling fish), patient divers maybe treated to up-close approaches that allow for great photo opportunities. For this reason, many divers consider these grouper trips a must-do this time of year. Special trips are organized by local dive operators to take advantage of this unique spectacle and divers are encouraged to bring cameras to document their encounters. Locations such as the David-T in Stuart, the Jupiter Wreck Trek/Bonaire of Jupiter or the new Ana Cecilia Wreck in West Palm are ideal locations for experiences available nowhere else in the world.

Another common animal divers may encounter this time of year are jellyfish. Every year, outbreaks of large pink moon jellies drift past area beaches providing an uncomfortable reminder of how the ocean is constantly changing. Concentrations of jellies are usually light and easy to avoid but thick plumes have been reported in years past. Divers can avoid being stung by wearing exposure protection such as wetsuits, hoods and gloves and paying close attention while ascending and descending since jellies usually hang in the upper part of the water column. First aid kits should include vinegar, anti-itch creams and Benadryl.

Hurricane season reaches its peak during September and even though 2018 is forecast to have below normal activity, divers should pay attention to the forecast for changing weather. Storms far out to sea may have minimal effect on land but these systems can drastically change the landscape beneath the surface. Large swells generated from tropical storms may shift huge amounts of sand or move wrecks into new positions allowing divers to explore fresh territory. These swell and low-pressure systems are thought to have an effect on lobster and fish habits and may bring them into areas in greater abundance. Lobster hunters have been reporting big numbers so far this year that maybe related to the lingering effects of last year’s Hurricane Irma.

Late summer is surely a great time to take advantage of diving opportunities in local waters. Lobster season is open and the goliaths should be arriving at area wrecks right on schedule. Calm conditions should hold unless tropical activity interferes and with the proper gear, even a few jellies won’t spoil all our area has to offer.

