SEA YOU IN THE FALL

Capt. Brian Boxx

September twenty second marks the beginning of Fall 2020. As we slide into the final weeks of Summer we all long for lower humidity and cooler temperatures. However, we avid anglers anticipate something else, The best fishing season in Florida! Every year I look forward to the Fall bite. Shorter days and dropping water temperatures spark a flurry of action. Just like our cities with Snowbirds, our local waters see a massive influx of fish species looking to enjoy the warmer waters of paradise. During the Fall, Red and Black Drum school up and prepare to spawn. This ups the chances that anglers can find and stay on a hot bite. Remember to handle these fish with care and release them quickly so they may get back to the business making more fishes.

Look for the snook bite to start slowing at area beaches as they start to make their transition from Summer spawning haunts to winter hideouts at a leisure pace. Focus your efforts in the first inner bays and flats. Use your eyes and ears to locate areas where predators are actively feeding. This is the last few weeks to get in some great inshore snapper fishing. As the temps drop, look to have your favorite snapper holes taken over by black drum and the occasional early sheepshead. This Summer the redfish bite was the best I’ve seen in 11 years! Fall historically is our best time of year for catching redfish, so I am exhilarated to see what this Fall has in store for us.

Till next month, STAY SAFE, STAY SALTY, CAPT. BRIAN