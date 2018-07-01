SEAFOOD SHACK “ROCKS THE DOCKS”

THIS SUMMER WITH MUSIC ON THE MARINA, AND MORE!

The docks will definitely be rocking this summer in Cortez, FL. Vacationers and locals alike will enjoy free live music at the Seafood Shack Marina with a line-up of exceptional talent with something for all music tastes, from folk to country, pop, alternative music and good old rock ‘n roll all summer long! Seafood Shack is part of a group of 27 Cortez Village businesses and non-profits that have joined forces and worked cooperatively to develop and launch a neighborhood initiative called the “Cortez Passport.” This 30-page pocket-sized free booklet aims to bring awareness to the destination and its offerings and encourage exploration of the historic village in support of the Florida Maritime Museum. The Passport is engaging and designed to turn visitors into “Cortez Explorers,” encouraging participants to visit multiple local businesses, collecting stamps along their journey (no purchase is necessary). Once 12 stamps are acquired, Explorers will land at their final destination point, the Florida Maritime Museum, where they are rewarded with a keepsake Cortez Explorer t-shirt.

KING TRITON EXCURSIONS LAUNCHING THIS JULY!

The twin diesel-powered, 60’ catamaran King Triton was custom-built in 2002 by Tri-Kat Marine, Inc. in Gulfport, MS. Seafood Shack found her in Corpus Christi, TX and brought her across the Gulf to Cortez in 2017. Since then, Shack Staff have been busy making modifications to the boat for commercial use to maintain the highest levels of safety and comfort for our guests and crew. King Triton is ready to launch this month and will primarily be offered as a daily, open-ticket Deep Sea Fishing vessel. Private charters and private cruises will also be accommodated in the evenings.

Guests of King Triton will enjoy:

. Air-conditioned cabin for passenger comfort and well-being

. Fully-stocked, attended bar (available on private bookings

. 2 large accommodating restroom/ heads

. Spacious upper deck with sparkling water views

. All charters include rod, reel, tackle, bait, ice, and fish-fileting afterwards

. Coast Guard approved vessel and we limit our charter excursions to 30 anglers for max comfort

. Ample parking at The Seafood Shack

. Special pricing for dining with The Seafood Shack‘s Hook to Platter offering after trip

The Shack, as it known by locals, boasts a 68-slip marina and 180-seat restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the sparkling intracoastal waters of Anna Maria Sound and beyond. 7000 square feet of meeting space with sweeping water views occupy the Shack’s second-floor offering the ideal venue for weddings, business meetings and other social gatherings and celebrations. For more information, please visit www.seafoodshack.com or 4110 127th St. W. in Cortez, Florida.