Searching for Silver

by: Caitlyn Gatrell

Now that we are in spring and inching closer to summer, the tarpon bite has increased in the now warmer waters. Even just being on the water, not even having to hook up to one, we are often met with many rolling on the surface or just traveling by. For some anglers like me, tarpon are the prime species when it comes to saltwater fishing. The adrenaline and excitement that comes with the fight is like no other. I knew once I hooked my first tarpon, it would become a species I would have a major respect and love for. The strength of these fish is just fascinating to witness up close, and we have had many great opportunities to see.

Not only does fishing for tarpon provide a great thrill, but also allows for many memories. We have quite a few fun memories involving tarpon fishing, especially the first time I got in the water with one. My boyfriend, Kyle, hooked into a large tarpon that took us for quite the ride. We were fishing the backwaters in a bay, on a strong current during high tide and came across rolling tarpon everywhere. I had caught one right before Kyle hooked into the big one, and after a long fight full of screaming drag, lots of jumps, and even an outrun from a shark, we were able to land this beauty. I was in charge of landing the fish, so by grabbing a nearby shirt, I wrapped up my hands quickly and firmly grabbed its mouth when I had the opportunity. I was met with lots of head shakes, but I was able to keep the grip strong until the fish calmed down a bit. We slowly trolled over to the underwater sandbar and got in the water to see this fish up close but made sure we were able to keep it in the water. The fish was so large that the two of us had to hold it up with both our hands to ensure we wouldn’t lose it. After snapping a few photos and getting back in the boat with soaking wet clothes, we ensured a safe release by trolling down the bay and allowing water to flow through the tarpon’s mouth and gills.

After the fish was revived well enough, it gave off a strong kick and swam beneath the surface until we could no longer see it. Despite the exhaustion and nerve-wracking moments of the fight and landing, it still was an overwhelming feeling of joy to know we were able to get our hands on one of these creatures and get into the water with it. It is a species that I will always be excited to catch, or witness someone else catching, no matter how big or small, as it still fills me with joy every time.