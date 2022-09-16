Seminole Jr Anglers Season Opener

Our High School Bass Club, the Seminole Jr Anglers, defending Club of the year started this season off with a BANG!! Our small club is loaded with great anglers and they showed out this past weekend at the BASS Nation HS event on the Winter Haven Chain of lakes with 3 teams finishing in the top 10……starting the season with a 1st place win, a 5th and 7th place is huge for the Club and grabbing the valuable points to stay on top of the leader board……Congrats to these hard working anglers, Keep it up!!

First Place: 24.71 lbs five fish – Trever Lane and Gage Judson

Fifth Place: 15.99 lbs five fish – Bryce DiMauro and Bryce Balentine

Seventh Place: 15.41 lbs five fish – Brady Biles and Patrick Bartolotta