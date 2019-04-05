Seminole Junior Anglers Update – April 2019

As anglers continue their journey through the 2019 season, many teams are finding their stride as many teams have begun to heat up and stack up some quality finishes. On February 16th, the Florida Bass nation held their third central regional event, which was held on the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes. The team of Dylan Westhelle and Joey Bloom came away with the victory! They weighed in a five bass limit of 15.26 lbs. The team of Davis and Bryce DiMauro also had a solid finish, coming away in third with a five fish limit of 14.34lbs. The team of DiMauro and DiMauro also had a quality top five performance on the St. Johns River in Palatka for the BASS Nation State event held on February 24th.

The Seminole Junior Anglers also competed in the third Southern regional event of the year held on March 3rd on Lake Istokpoga. The field consisted of 75 teams from throughout the state, and the teams once again showed their strength in the event by having three teams finish in the top five! The team of Noah St. Pierre and Devin Been came away with the victory, weighing in a five bass limit of 21.49lbs. The team of Keegan Kaushagen and Eric Simmons came in second with a limit weighing 19.28lbs and coming in fourth was the team of Davis and Bryce DiMauro, weighing in 15.64lbs. Rounding out the fantastic day, the organization also had four other teams in the top 20! The teams are winding down with their tournament season, with only three BASS events left. These events include a Central Region event on Lake Monroe, a Southern Region event on Lake Okeechobee, and the BASS State Event on Lake Toho.

We also have some exciting news to share regarding one of our anglers. Dylan Westhelle, a senior from Seminole High School as selected to represent the State of Florida as an “All-State” angler. He was one of two anglers selected from the state of Florida for this honor and is now in the running to be named a High School Fishing All American. We congratulate Dylan on his accomplishments and look forward to keeping you posted on his progress and road to becoming an All American.

Thank you to all who all that support our organization including Portside Marine, Rothrock Marine, Down To Fish, Bully Dog, Casting for Kids, and Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine. Thank you to our supporters, boat captains, and sponsors including Instant Insurance who sponsors this article to share the accomplishments of the next generation of anglers.