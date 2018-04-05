Seminole Junior Anglers Update – April

The Seminole Junior Anglers are excited to wrap up the year as we near the end of the season. There have been a few events recently that the anglers have competed in. The first event that the anglers competed in was February 17th on lake Toho. This event encompassed teams from not only the Seminole Junior Anglers, but other teams throughout the Central Florida area, including the Osceola Anglers and the Highland County Anglers. The team of AJ Almedea and Grayson Ashley came away with a second-place overall finish weighing in a solid limit of fish. Their weight of 16.35 pounds was a strong performance on a tough day. The team gained valuable points towards Team of the Year and earning one of the all-expense paid spots to the World Finals.

The next event was the FLW State Tournament event held on February 24th out of the City Boat Ramp in Palatka on the St. Johns River. The teams were competing for spots in the FLW National Championship and the chance to represent the State of Florida. This event brought tough conditions for the field, but the team of Joey Bloom and Dylan Westhelle smashed a 5 fish limit weighing in at 22.06 pounds and earned a second place overall finish. This finish earned the team a trip to the national tournament. Also earning a championship birth is the team of Austen Riggs and Justin Rosser coming in third place with 15.09 lbs. The SJA organization had a fantastic showing by having 6 teams finish in the top 10.

The following B.A.S.S Event was held on March 10th and 11th out of Sneads, FL on the shores of Lake Seminole. This was a test for a lot of the teams who have never traveled this distance for a tournament. The team of Joey and Dylan sealed up the BASS Nation team of the year by finishing in 8th place overall. This seals their national championship birth to Kentucky Lake in August and earns them a chance to be named National Champions. As you can see the anglers have had a busy few months.

Thank you to our 2017-2018 tournament sponsors, and Instant Insurance in Sorrento for sponsoring this article telling the accomplishments of this next generation of anglers with the Central Florida community.