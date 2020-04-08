Seminole Junior Anglers Update – April 2020

Hello Friends of SJA – I would like to thank everyone who helped make our St. Johns River Bash Fundraiser Tournament a huge success! Ken Lucas and Danny Lanier topped the leader board with over 25 lbs. and won Big Bass with an 8 lb. Lake Monroe monster bass. Last year’s winners, James Tyler and Travis Hansen, got second place this year with over 21 lbs., Third place was our SJA Alumni Team of Noah St. Pierre and Devin Beems with 19 lbs. and Fourth place was Josh Wolf and Donnie Fisher with over 15 lbs.

Congrats to all our tournament anglers and all who played a huge part in helping this event become such a big success. The winners said they caught them in a small ditch in Lake Monroe. Lucas found these bass in practice and they bit well on tournament day. The fish seemed to be shallow and in shoreline reeds and pads. A basic trick worm, speed worm, or swim jig was the bait of choice. The weather was in the 60’s and the winds blew nearly 25 mph all day. This made the conditions very tough for every team.

The big winners of the Kysek coolers are Grady Windham and Sean Wooten. The 50/50 winner, Steve Eastham. Overall, it was an amazing day for Seminole Junior Anglers. All the proceeds will go towards helping our high school anglers get to Nationals in August on Kentucky Lake representing TEAM FLORIDA.

Thank you to ALL our amazing sponsors: Huey Magoos, Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine, Kysek Coolers, Onyx Life Jackets, Star Brite Products, Oakley Sunglasses, DBG Promotions, Bitter’s Baits, Airport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Collins Dental, RNF Marine, Tuskawilla Bassmasters, All American Exacavating, All Terrain, Mud Hole, Steve Eastham “The Scrap Guy”, Sean Wooten Family, and so many more who volunteered and helped us out!