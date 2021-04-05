Seminole Junior Anglers Update – April 2021

Our recent Seminole Junior Angler tournament was on Lake Harris. It was a Bassmaster High School Open. There were more than 140 high school teams fishing. We had two teams in the top 15. Big Congratulations to Hunter Blevins and Thomas Wright who qualified for Nationals! They had just over 14 lbs.

We are in full blown spawn mode here in Central Florida. Go Shallow right now. Keep your Oakley sunglasses super clean watch for those white sandy areas up near docks, eel grass beds, and stumps. The females are wanting to spawn right now. This past full moon and the hot weather recently in Central Florida has pushed these larger females to the shallow areas of most lakes and rivers. Try a 6-inch senko and a Texas rigged craw to entice these fish to bite. In our recent Seminole Junior Angler River Bash fundraiser, most nicer bags were caught in less than 3 feet of water. Some fish have spawned and pulled off to deeper edges. Try a jerk bait or chatter bait for these fish cruising to find a nice easy meal in slightly deeper water. The shiner fisherman are busting some huge fish early morning and late evenings. Overall, the fishing for largemouth bass in April is the best time in Central Florida area lakes all year.

Thank You to all of our sponsors: Boat Tree Marina, Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine, Oakley Fishing, Airport Jeep Dodge Ram, Kysek Coolers, Waterstone Mortgage, Bitter’s Bait and Tackle, Iron Rock, Steve “ The Scrap “ Guy, and so many more.

If you know a High School Angler that wants to fish on a team, please call me: Dave DiMauro, SJA Director (407) 353-4575.