Seminole Junior Anglers Update – April 2022

Our Club would like to extend a huge thank you to all the anglers who supported our recent fundraiser tournament out of Boat Tree Marina on the St Johns River in Sanford. We set a new record number of boats – 57 fishing teams, plus a record setting crowd for the weigh-in. We broke the record of huge 5 bass limits to the scales, and a new record for largest 5 Bass limit at over 33.50 pounds! One more record, the Big-Bass was over 9 lbs. This event was our largest of all time. The money raised will help fund tournament entry costs, travel, lodging, fuel, etc. for the Junior Anglers Club and those teams that will be traveling to the National High School Tournament this summer in Alabama.

By now we have all turned our clocks ahead 1 hour and I hope we are enjoying one more hour of day light to fish. These longer days and extended evening sunlight will help to warm up our waterways. Bass fishing has been exceptional in recent weeks. The spawn is just starting to fade with the full moon in March. Most post spawn fish will head out to deeper water in hopes of finding bait fish. There have been some shad spawns seen lately in the Harris Chain. The bream and shell cracker will start to spawn in a few weeks too. As the water warms up, get out early and maybe in the later evenings and try flipping or pitching a senko around lily pads, dollar pads, buggy whips, or reeds. A swim jig works well too in this same vegetation.

I’d like to share the recent success our team of Thomas Wright and Carter Burdette had on Lake Okeechobee last month. They earned a top 10 finish in their last tournament with nearly 15 lbs. each day. They earned some valuable National and State points. Your Seminole Junior Anglers squad is still leading the Club of Year points race for Florida Bass Nation High School. We can’t do any of this without the help and support of our community partners, volunteers, and captains. A big thank you to all who helps these high school student anglers. We are always looking for donations towards our travel, lodging, and fuel costs. We are a 5013C corporation. If you know of a high school student who wants to fish or you’d like to help sponsor our club, please don’t hesitate to ask how you can help. Call me, Dave DiMauro – Club Director, 407-353-4575.