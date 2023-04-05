Seminole Junior Anglers Update – April 2023

In March we turn our clocks ahead one hour. While losing an hour of sleep, we will gain one more hour of daylight to fish! These longer days and more sunlight will help to warm up our waterways, lakes, rivers, and oceans.

The bass fishing has been exceptional in recent weeks. The spawn is just starting to fade with the full moon in March. Most post spawn fish will head out to deeper water in hopes to find some bait fish. There have been some shad spawns seen lately in the Harris Chain. The bream and shell cracker will start to spawn in a few weeks too. As the water warms up, get out early and maybe in the later evenings and try flipping or pitching a Senko around lily pads, dollar pads, buggy whips, or reeds. A swim jig works well too in this same vegetation. Lipless crank baits near a shad school will catch numbers, deeper baits might get the larger female bass working the bait school.

I’d like to share some recent success the team of Nathan Bennett and Austin Mairena had on Lake Seminole last month. They had over 17 lbs. and a 2nd place finish on a stingy weekend in late February. While the Bailey twins – Dalton and Mackenzie had over 16 lbs. and came in second place on North Trail Qualifier. They both earned some valuable National and State points.

Your Seminole Junior Anglers squad is still leading the Club of Year points race for Florida Bass Nation High School and have already qualified one team for the National tournament in late July. We can’t do any of this without the help and support of our community partners, volunteers, and captains. A big thank you to all who helps these high school student anglers stay on the water. We couldn’t do it without you! We are always looking for donations towards our travel, lodging, and fuel costs. We are a 5013C corporation. If you know of a high school student who wants to fish or you’d like to help sponsor our club, please don’t hesitate to ask me how you can help us. Call me, Dave DiMauro – Director, 407-353-4575.