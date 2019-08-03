Seminole Junior Anglers Update – August 2019

For the first National Tournament of the summer, the Seminole Junior Anglers teams of Dylan Westhelle/ Joey Bloom, Noah St. Pierre/Devin Been, and Bryce DiMauro/Connor DiMauro all competed in the FLW High School World Finals in Florence, Alabama (June 19th – 22nd). The teams began practicing on Pickwick Lake a few days prior to the tournament and found success during practice. However, crowded lake conditions and sweltering temperatures made the fishing tough. The teams all managed to weigh in fish and walk across stage, however it was not enough to get the teams in the top 20 final day. The teams did manage to have a lot of fun hanging out with teams from around the country and learn a little bit more about fishing in other parts of the nation.

Later in the summer, Joey Bloom and Dylan Westhelle and Bryce DiMauro and Davis DiMaruo will compete in the B.A.S.S. High School Championship on Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee. We look forward to sharing the outcomes with you as these anglers compete for national championships. Thank you to our season and tournament sponsors, and Instant Insurance sponsoring this article allowing the accomplishments of this next generation of anglers to be shared with the Central Florida community.