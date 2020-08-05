Seminole Junior Anglers Update – August 2020

Hello Friends – I hope everyone has remained safe both on and off the water these past several months. It has been difficult to say the least. I am praying that our fishing community abides by the rules, wears their favorite buff and keeps their distance. Just buy a bigger boat so you can truly social distance – Haha!

Your Seminole Junior Anglers wrapped up their 2019 – 2020 fishing season with a bang! The Florida State Championship was held June 12 thru 14 on Lake Seminole in Bainbridge, GA. There were more than 100 High Schools competing for the title of State Champ. Although we didn’t win it this year, we had two teams come in the top 10 – Temperly/Grace and Lawrence/Windham plus we had another two teams come in the top 20 – DiMauro/DiMauro and Kenyon/Ashley. Congratulations to all our teams who competed in this event and thank you boat captains and sponsors.

Please congratulate another great accomplishment by team DiMauro/DiMauro – they repeated as Florida Bass Nation High School Team of the Year!

To win this award once in four years is amazing but to go back to back…. is nearly impossible. Davis is a graduating senior this year and his younger brother Bryce is just a sophomore. Congratulations to this team! They are also headed to Nationals in October to fish with Team Florida. Grady Windham and Justin Lawrence will also be heading north in October to fish KY Lake with Team Florida. Your SJA team has two teams representing Team Florida in this year’s National Competition. Wish us Luck!

It has been a fun and exciting year for Seminole Junior High School Anglers. We start back up in August 2020 and need High School anglers! If you know someone who would love to fish in a competitive team tournament environment, please call me to discuss opportunities on our high school team trail. We are also looking for Sponsors to help get us back to Nationals. If you know an individual, business, or club who would like to sponsor our two National Teams – contact me please.

Coach Dave DiMauro can be reached via email: dave@dbgpromotions.com