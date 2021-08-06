Seminole Junior Anglers Update – August 2021

Hello Friends of Seminole Junior Anglers – The summer months are upon us, and the Central Florida Lakes are warming up. With high water temps concentrate your efforts early morning and look for some schooling bass for easier targets. With the rains hitting us each day, look for running water into and out of creeks and narrow openings in lakes. When fishing in high temperature water, the deeper the better. Try docks and any area that offers up some shade for these largemouth bass. They are similar to us in the summertime, stay cooler! A 2 to 3 degree drop in temperature is really big to these fish. They tend to eat more in the summer too. So, try to catch numbers in the summertime. If you can find some hard bottom or shell, that is another awesome summer pattern. Try a Carolina-rig or lipless crank bait over some of these areas.

Our SJA teams are winding down the season. We had 3 teams compete in the TBF World Finals on Lake Harwell two weeks ago. Our teams finished a respectable top 50 out of nearly 400 teams. Fishing in South Carolina is very difficult. You can catch spots, large mouths, and small mouths with a 15” length and only a three fish limit. Our teams did great though. Next up for SJA are the BASS High School Nationals on Lake Chick in Dayton, TN. We have two teams attending. Wish us luck and let me know if you can help support us! It costs about $2000 per team to lodge, travel, gas, and eat for the week. If you can help out, please contact me: Dave DiMauro, Director, 407-353-4575. As always, thank you to all our great sponsors who continue to help support our team. Without the support of our friends and partners, we could not do what we do.