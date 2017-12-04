Seminole Junior Anglers Update – December

In October, Seminole Junior Anglers partnered with Mud Hole Custom Tackle to host a rod building class for local high school anglers, and their friends and family. During the class, the anglers received either a casting or spinning MHX rod blank fit with a WINN fishing grip and step-by-step instructions how to build with the options to customize colors and style. For many anglers, this was their first time building their own rod, and some even bought a kit to take home to start building more rods in the future.

Just a couple weeks later, the anglers continued their tournament schedule with the second B.A.S.S. Tournament of the year held on Lake Okeechobee. The Saturday event, the Florida High School B.A.S.S. Nation tournament, brought out over 95 teams from throughout the state of Florida. The day was characterized as a tough day on the lake for most of the teams fishing; however, the team of Daniel Magill and Ashton Schmitt managed to land a 6th place finish with 12.56lbs. Also in the top 25, Dylan Westhelle and Joey Bloom were able to salvage a solid 24th place finish.

On Sunday, the weights were zeroed from the day before and anglers took part in The B.A.S.S. Florida Series event. This day brought better results for the entire field, including many of the teams from Seminole Junior Anglers. The team of Joey Bloom and Dylan Westhelle had another strong 8th place finish, weighing in 13.75 lbs. The team of Mason Metcalf and Zach Temperly were able to bring home a 14th place finish weighing in 12.1lbs. The teams are starting to gain momentum with these finishes and are holding strong in points for team of the year in both the Saturday and Sunday series. In the Saturday Series, the team of Dylan Westhelle and Joey Bloom hold the 10th spot, and Noah St. Pierre and Jacob Rosser hold 16th place. In the Sunday Series, Dylan Westhelle and Joey Bloom hold onto 2nd place in points and Mason Mectalf and Zach Temperly hold onto 7th place. The teams will continue their quest to qualify for the national tournament with the next event being held on The St. Johns River, February 3rd – 4th.

The next tournament is the Bobby Lane Cup, held on Lake Kissimmee. This annual event brings in teams from across the southeast to compete for scholarship money, and bragging rights for the year. The anglers also have the opportunity to meet some of the biggest names in bass fishing that show up and support the event. This year’s event will be held December 2nd at Camp Mack River Resort.

Finally, the date has been set for the 2nd Annual St. Johns River Bash Fundraising Tournament! The event will be held February 10th at the Boat Tree Marina on Lake Monroe. The original date of November 18th had to be changed due to the high-water conditions left after the hurricane this year. Visit SeminoleJuniorAnglers.org for more information on how to register for the fishing tournament. This fun event will not only be a fishing tournament, but will also include awesome raffle prizes and local vendors from around the Central Florida area will have booths set up for the whole family to enjoy. All proceeds will benefit our high school anglers to pay for tournament entry fees and travel expenses for the 2017/2018 season. Thank you to our season and tournament sponsors, and Instant Insurance sponsoring this article allowing the accomplishments of this next generation of anglers to be shared with the Central Florida community.