Seminole Junior Anglers Update – December

The Seminole Junior Anglers season is in full swing and the anglers are working to close out 2018 with strong finishes in the last few tournaments of the year. Ahead of the 2nd Central Region and State events of the year, the anglers gathered for their monthly team meeting. This meeting was exciting for a couple reasons with the anglers receiving their new 2018-2019 season jerseys, and special guest speaker John Cox came out to share some of his knowledge and help inspire the next generation of tournament anglers.

The following weekend of November 10th and 11th, the anglers competed in the B.A.S.S. Nation Central Region tournament and the B.A.S.S. Nation State tournament. Launching out of the new Ski Beach ramp on Lake Harris, Seminole Junior Anglers had 12 teams representing in the 99-boat field on Saturday, and 120-boat field on Sunday.

Notable finishes in the Central Region event came from Kyle Grissom / Colton Hayes with 16.86lbs in 7th place, Davis DiMauro / Bryce DiMauro with 15.74lbs in 9th place, and Zach Temperly / Mason Metcalf with 13.87lbs in 16th. On Sunday in the State event weights zeroed, and three more Seminole Junior Angler teams finished in the top 20: Bryce DiMauro / Davis DiMauro with 15.5lbs in 9th place, Grayson Ashley / AJ Alameda with 13.5lbs in 18thplace, and Kyle Grissom / Colton Hayes in 20th place.

Thank you to all the captains who took the teams out, and the B.A.S.S. Nation volunteers for helping host another great event.

The next event of the year is one of the biggest and most exciting on the schedule. On December 1st, the Seminole Junior Anglers will participate in the 8th Annual Bobby Lane Cup on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes. This tournament brings anglers from all over the Southeast, and regularly has appearances from some of the biggest names in professional fishing. This year in addition to Bobby Lane, special guest Mike Iaconelli was recently announced. The following day, the anglers will compete in the B.A.S.S. Nation South Regional event.

Finally, as we prepare for the New Year, we are working to prepare for our own big event of the season: the 3rd Annual St. John’s River Bash to be held on February 9th, 2019. The primary purpose of this event each year is to raise funds to help pay for entry fees and travel costs for away tournaments including the FLW High School World Finals held on Pickwick Lake, and B.A.S.S. Nation High School Nationals on Kentucky Lake. This is a great event each year with 2-person teams competing in the tournament followed by a weigh-in open to the public held at Boat Tree Marina. We will have raffle prizes and several local vendors set-up.

Title tournament sponsors this year include returning sponsors Coastal Angler Magazine, Airport Chrysler Dodge Jeep, and KYSEK Coolers, and new sponsors AOK Networking, All Terrain Tractor Service Inc, and All American Excavating.

The Seminole Junior Anglers would like to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from our family to yours. Thank you to our supporters, boat captains, and sponsors including Instant Insurance who sponsors this article to share the accomplishments of the next generation of anglers.