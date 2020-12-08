Seminole Junior Anglers Update – December 2020

I hope and pray that our fishing community is staying healthy and safe these days. One thing is for certain, each week that passes we are one week closer to this year being over. The fishing has not really been affected. They seem to be biting almost everywhere you go.

Thank you to our Seminole Junior Anglers for hanging in there since March. We haven’t had one meeting since all of this has started. It has been tough to stay connected and just get caught up with this great group of young men. I would like to thank all our sponsors and captains for help keeping a little normalcy to his not so normal year. Without your help, we would not be able to get these young men on the water. Another huge thank you goes to Boat Tree Marina in Sanford. This organization has agreed to host our annual “St Johns River Bass Bash” again. This is our Club Fundraiser on February 13, 2021 – mark your calendars! They have hosted this event for many years, and we are looking forward to our best year ever. I also would like to thank our growing Alumni group that has come up through the grass roots of this fishing community. We also have connections with Teen Sportfishing Association and thanks to the help from Paul Parios who heads up this great group.

So many Alumni continue to support us! Just to name a few: Bobby Bakewell, Dylan Westhelle, Joey Bloom, Zack Temperley, Davis DiMauro, Noah St. Pierre, and Conner DiMauro. We have recently had a few milestones with Joey Bloom winning some nice team tournaments with his Dad and Dylan. Bobby Bakewell has had some recent success on Lake Seminole in a BASS event and most recently, Conner DiMauro and Cole Sands won the College National Championship on Lake Harris just two weeks ago. To say that I am proud of all these young men is an understatement. SJA has helped to uplift and encourage all these anglers to get to the next level of competitive tournament angling. If you know someone who wants to compete in High School Tournament Bass Fishing, please have them contact me: Dave DiMauro – SJA Director. 407-353-4575.