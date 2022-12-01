Seminole Junior Anglers Update – December 2022

Your Seminole Junior Anglers had a phenomenal weekend on the Harris Chain November 5 and 6. They took revenge on the chain after having a subpar performance on the Saint Johns River last month. The high-water levels leftover from Hurricane Ian had our teams and the fish both guessing.

Big congrats to Mac and Dalton Bailey who won top honors and big bass on Saturday Nov 5th Florida Bass Nation High School qualifier. They had over 20 pounds and their big fish was just over 7 lbs. On Sunday November 6th, the big honors go to Bryce DiMauro and Bryce Balentine (spelling) with over 22 lbs. and their big fish was just over 7.2 lbs. Seminole Junior Anglers teams swept the entire weekend winning both days and big bass honors. The big bass award on Sunday went to SJA team Ben Brackett and James Crews. Their big fish was over 7.6 pounds!

Our teams are off to an amazing start and lead all 140 teams thus far for Club of the year. We have a lot of work left to go but what a start. Just a reminder to please HOLD the date of February 11, 2023. This is our annual fundraiser on the St. John’s River. We will have our launch site at the Wayside Park on the south side of the river and weigh in as always will be at Boat Tree Marina on the river. Please call me to hold your launch spot. Pay at the ramp the morning of… Contact Dave DiMauro 407-353-4575 or email me: dave@dbgpromotions.com. We are a 501 (c) 3. All proceeds go to sending our top anglers to the State and National tournaments in the summer. Thanks for all your continued support.