Seminole Junior Anglers Update – February 2020

February 2020 is already here, and it is once again time for the Seminole Jr. Anglers’ Annual ‘St. Johns River Bash’ and is scheduled for Saturday February 15th. This Bass tournament and annual fundraising event is a lot of fun for anglers and their families. Proceeds from the event are used to fund the teams’ expenses for the B.A.S.S. and FLW High School National Events that teams qualify for by fishing the State and regional events for High School teams here in Florida. The cost to fish is $125 per 2 angler team. This year there is a guaranteed $1,500 for the lucky winning team and also cash awarded for the largest bass. In the years past cash prizes were awarded to the top 5 finishing teams with Big Bass paying $500 bucks!

The weigh-in will be hosted by Boat Tree Marina located at the Port of Sanford on Carraway Place. The tournament will be taking registration for teams and launching at Lake Monroe Wayside Park, off US 17- 92 under the I-4 Bridge. You can pre-register for the event or register the day of – however, early registration teams get lower boat numbers for first wave launch the morning of the event. Registration opens at 5:30am on the 15th. Boat Tree Marina is just on the other side of the I-4 bridge and angler teams can pull up to their docks by boat prior to putting their boat on trailer to weigh their days catch.

Several vendors will be on site as well as a few other marine businesses with boats, accessories, apparel and the latest gadgets and electronics. Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase at The Deli Restaurant next door. All raffle prize tickets and tickets for cooler raffles will be available for purchase at the weigh-in. We are expecting over 50 teams this year. Last year it took over 27 pounds (five fish bag) to win this event and more than 50 bass over 5lbs were brought to the scales by these fish-catching local bass anglers.

The SJA high school team is doing well and on track to have a least 3 teams qualify for the National Event in Alabama in August and maybe 2 for the second event held in Tennessee. It takes about $1,800 to fund a team’s cost for food, lodging, fuel etc. for either of these events. 2 Anglers per team as well as a Team Captain that provides the boat and tow vehicle for a week away from home.

We are still looking for cash sponsors or prize donations for raffle items, if you or a business you know would be willing to help please get in touch with us. To register or for more info you can visit the website at SeminoleJuniorAnglers.Org or call Dave DiMauro at 407-353-4574 or Phil Wolf with Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine at 407-790-9515. Our Goal is to raise $7,500 to help these young anglers achieve their annual goal and make a memory that will last a lifetime – We need your help so get involved and join us for this great event. A special presentation and donation will be made just prior to the weigh-in by Gumbo Wars, Inc.