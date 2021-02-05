Seminole Junior Anglers Update – February 2021

Reminder – our Seminole Junior Angler Annual Fundraiser is February 13 – Saturday. Boat Tree Marina hosts our St Johns River Bass Bash. This is an open tournament everyone can enter – tell your bass fishing friends weigh-in will be at 2:30 pm. Please share this on Facebook and all social media outlets. We would like to shoot for 75 boats this year. Boat Tree Marina for the weigh-in is located off Interstate 4 at exit 104, 4370 Carraway Place, Sanford, FL 32771. Registration at 5:30am at St Johns River Lake Monroe Wayside Park, launching at safe light.

Looks like we all made it to the second month of 2021. I am hoping and praying this year treats us all much better. It certainly looks like the fishing is picking up where it left off. Most Central Florida lakes are perfect temperature for the big girls to move on up to the shallows to do their thing. Some big fish are being caught in Lake Harris. I fished the New Year’s Day tournament, and it took a whopping 37 lbs. to win. Our SJA team is currently in 11th place in Club of Year Standings for Florida Bass Nation High School. We are a young squad this year losing 7 seniors last year. The team of Wright / Blevins is new to us and they are leading our squad with a top 20 in Team of the Year for BASS Nation High School Series. We are fishing on Big O in February and hope to catch some monster bags. The water temp and moon phase should be setting up perfectly for every team to do very well. Thank you again to our volunteers, captains, and each sponsor that helps us along the way. Tight Lines to all. If you have a high school aged son or daughter who would like to fish competitively for a great team, please contact Dave DiMauro, Director, 407-353-4575.