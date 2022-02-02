Seminole Junior Anglers Update – February 2022

Looks like we all made it to the second month of 2022. I am hoping and praying this year treats us all much better.

First let us mention our Annual Fundraiser is just a few weeks away. We are looking forward to seeing all our loyal readers come out to our weigh-in hosted at Boat Tree Marina in Sanford on the St. Johns River. We will be fishing right after the full moon and the anglers should have a great chance at catching some giants. The last several years it has taken over 25 pounds for 5 bass for the win! Please join us and spend some money on the great raffle prizes and help us reach our goal of raising $7,500 to help send SJA qualifying teams to the High School National Championship in Alabama later this summer. Our Seminole Jr. Anglers have won the State Championship 2 of the last 3 years and are currently leading Team of the Year, so come join us and support these young anglers. The staff of Coastal Angler Magazine Orlando will be the weighmasters for this event. Thanks as always to Phil Wolf and Charlie McCullough for their support and efforts helping make our event a success. Any personal or company donations will be greatly appreciated.

It certainly looks like the fishing is picking up where it left off. Most Central Florida lakes are perfect temperature for the big girls to move on up to the shallows to do their thing. Some big fish are being caught in Lake Harris. I fished the New Year’s Day tournament, and it took a whopping 29 lbs. to win. Our SJA team is currently in first place in Team of Year standings for Florida Bass Nation High School. We are a young squad this year with only 2 seniors on the team. The team of Quilatan / Mairena are new to the team, and they are greatly helping our squad. Recently we were fishing the St. John’s River and they got their first top 5 finish. DiMauro / Lawrence kept up their strong work with a 3rd place finish at this same event. We are fishing on Big O in February and hope to catch some monster bags. The water temp and moon phase should be setting up perfectly for every team to do well. Thank you again to our volunteers, captains, and each sponsor that helps us along the way. Tight Lines to all. If you have a high school aged son or daughter who would like to fish competitively for a great team, please contact Dave DiMauro, Director, 407-353-4575.