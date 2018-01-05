Seminole Junior Anglers Update – January

With this season quickly approaching the half-way point, the Seminole Junior Anglers took part in the 7th annual Bobby Lane Cup, held on Lake Kissimmee at Camp Mack River Resort. This annual event brings in teams from across the state to compete for scholarship money, and bragging rights for the year. The anglers also have the opportunity to meet some of the biggest names in bass fishing that visit up and support the event. This year’s event was the largest field yet with 170 boats showing up to show off their fishing abilities.

The young anglers of the Seminole Junior Anglers represented themselves well and held their own against some stiff competition. The team of Joey Boom and Dylan Westhelle led the group with a solid 13th place finish, weighing in 13.16lbs. The teams of Devin Been and Eric Simmons, Lee Blackwood and Brock Buckner, Jake Hutcheson and Kyle Grissom, and Trevor Campbell and Will Grace also had solid finishes of 27th, 29th, 34th and 35th respectively. All of the teams enjoyed the event, being able to weigh-in in front of the large crowed mixed with the angler’s friends and family.

Finally, the date has been set for the 2nd Annual St. Johns River Bash Fundraising Tournament! The event will be held February 10th at the Boat Tree Marina on Lake Monroe. The original date in November had to be changed due to the high-water conditions left after the hurricane this year. Visit SeminoleJuniorAnglers.org for more information on how to register for the fishing tournament. This fun event will not only be a fishing tournament, but will also include awesome raffle prizes and local vendors from around the Central Florida area who will have booths set up for the whole family to enjoy. All proceeds will benefit our high school anglers to pay for tournament entry fees and travel expenses for the 2017/2018 season. Thank you to our season and tournament sponsors, and Instant Insurance sponsoring this article allowing the accomplishments of this next generation of anglers to be shared with the Central Florida community.