Seminole Junior Anglers Update – January 2019

The Seminole Junior Anglers midway point to the season has arrived and to say it ended in dominating fashion would be an understatement. On Saturday, December 1st, the anglers competed in the 8th Annual Bobby Lane Cup held at the Camp Mack River resort on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes. This annual event has grown throughout its history and had the largest field to date, hosting 206 high school and junior teams from throughout the state and nation.

The anglers did not let the large number of boats phase them and this was made apparent by three Seminole Junior Anglers Teams finishing in the top 5 of the field. Noah St. Pierre and Devin Been led the charge with a 2nd place finish, weighing in a limit of 18.68 lbs. Right on their heels with a 3rd place finish was the team of Justin Rosser and Austin Riggs, weighing in a total of 18.67 lbs. And rounding out the top 5 was the team of Joey Bloom and Dylan Westhelle, weighing in a total of 15.58lbs. The organization also had another 3 teams finish in the top 30. Thank you to all of the captains who took the teams out, and the B.A.S.S. Nation volunteers for helping host another great event.

The following day, December 2nd, the BASS Southern Regional Qualifier was hosted at Camp Mack River Resort. This event hosted 100 teams from throughout the state where the teams are vying for a qualifying birth to the National Championship. The anglers once again did not disappoint and were able to dominate the field once again. The team of Noah St. Pierre and Devin Been led the way once again, by taking home first place overall with a weight of 18.07lbs of fish. Taking 4th place overall was the team of Joey and Dylan with a limit weighing 15.89lbs. The Dimauro brothers of Bryce and Davis finished 12th overall and Zach Temperly and Mason Metcalf had a strong 14th place finish. That concluded a dominating weekend by these awesome high school anglers!

Finally, as we prepare for the New Year, we are getting ready for our own big event of the season: the 3rd Annual St. John’s River Bash to be held on February 9th, 2019. The primary purpose of this event each year is to raise funds to help pay for entry fees and travel costs for away tournaments including the FLW High School World Finals held on Pickwick Lake, and B.A.S.S. Nation High School Nationals on Kentucky Lake. This is a great event each year with 2-person teams competing in the tournament followed by a weigh-in open to the public held at Boat Tree Marina.

We will have raffle prizes and several local vendors setting up shop. Title tournament sponsors this year include returning sponsors Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine, Airport Chrysler Dodge Jeep, and KYSEK Coolers, and new sponsors AOK Networking, All Terrain Tractor Service Inc, and All American Excavating.

The Seminole Junior Anglers would like to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from our family to yours. Thank you to our supporters, boat captains, and Instant Insurance who sponsors this article in the magazine to help share the accomplishments of other next generation of anglers.