Seminole Junior Anglers Update – January 2021

There is no better time to say thank you to each reader, friend, family member, business associate, or philanthropist who supports this magazine and our Seminole Junior Anglers high school organization. This sounds cliche, but we could not do it without your financial help. You alone are the reason we can help keep these young men and women on the water doing what they love to do.

I would like to personally thank Boat Tree Marina for their many years supporting SJA and allowing us to use their marina facility to hold our annual River Bash Fundraising event. This year we are having this open bass tournament on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Boats will launch at first light at the I-4 ramp on the south side of the river and weigh-in will be at at 2:00 pm at Boat Tree. This event helps raise funds to send our top anglers to the World Finals in June on Lake Pickwick and the National Tournament on Kentucky Lake in August. As one can imagine, the students and parents need lots of help with travel, food, gas, lodging, and entry fees. It is about 14 hours one way to get to these locations and our stay is nearly 7 days.

We also must say a BIG thank you to: Coastal Angler Magazine, Sun Ray Paving, Oakley Fishing, Waterstone Mortgage, Kysek Coolers, Iron Rock, Airport Chrysler Dodge-Ram, Onyx Life Jackets, BASS Nation High School, Starbrite Products, Huey Magoos, Steve “The Scrap Guy”, Sean and Kathy Wooten, DBG Promotions, Bitter’s Bait and Tackle, Shimano, Lew’s, Citizen’s Bank of Oviedo, and The Dunn Family.

Also, to all our volunteers and Boat Captains – thank you for helping these young anglers grow! See you all on Saturday February 13, 2021 at Boat Tree. For questions about our Fundraising event or our organization please contact Dave DiMauro at (407) 353-4575.