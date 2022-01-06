Seminole Junior Anglers Update – January 2022

I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and Holiday season! Happy New Year to everyone and I hope you get more time on the water in 2022. I’d like to start off by bragging a little bit on our SJA Team. In our last December event on Lake Okeechobee, we had the team of Justin Lawrence and Bryce DiMauro win the Super Regional – Fall Division with Florida Bass Nation High School! There are more than 150 state high schools, and some teams came in from West Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. This win gets them qualified for the National High School Tournament that will be in July or August of 2022. The location of this event has not been announced. Justin and Bryce had nearly 20 pounds of bass on Saturday and 12.5 pounds on Sunday.

On another great note, our Seminole Junior Anglers team is also in first place for the High School of Year honors. The season is not complete yet, but we are right on top in this category too. I can’t be prouder of this young group of anglers. We only have 3 seniors on this team, so most everyone will be back to fish next year with more knowledge and experience. I’d like to ask you to support our River Bash Event on February 19, 2022. We need 50 boats this year or more. All proceeds to this event go to our club. These monies help to pay for State and National competitions during the summer. The lodging, gas, food, and tournament fees are costly to parents, and we need your help. Please contact me for tournament registration and donations. Dave DiMauro, cell 407-353-4575. Thank you again for your support. As always, we want to always remember our loyal sponsors and community partners. We could not do this without all your support.