Seminole Junior Anglers Update – January 2023

Happy New Year to everyone! I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and Holiday Season. I wanted to let all our friends know that your Seminole Junior Anglers are up to their old tricks! At the halfway point to the season, we were able to secure one national bid to one of our teams: Bryce DiMauro and Bryce Balentine. They secured this bid at Lake Seminole with two very consistent days of fishing.

On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, DiMauro and Balentine came in second place with a 5 bass limit of nearly 16 pounds. And on Sunday they secured 14th place with right at 12 lbs. There were only two national bids given out and we secured one of them. We also qualified 3 teams to the state championship on Lake Harris in June 2023: Kam and Drew Bradstreet, Gage Judson and Trevor Lane, and Dalton / Mackenzie Bailey. A huge congrats to these teams. On a special side note, we had one of our SJA teams get a big second place finish at the Bobby Lane Cup out of Camp Mack on Lake Kissimmee, on December 3rd. The team of Thomas Wright and Carter Burdette sacked up 5 fish for over 19 lbs. Way to go guys!

Just a reminder that our annual fundraiser tournament is on February 11, 2023. The St. John’s River Bass Bash weigh-in will be at 2:30 pm at Boat Tree Marina Sanford. We use all the proceeds to get these kids to the state and national tournaments. The extra funds go a long way to assist the parents financially on lodging, fuel, tournament fees, and other related travel expenses. SJA is a 501 C3 and the donations are tax deductible. Please call me: Dave DiMauro to get more information about our fundraiser and how to donate. Thank you! 407-353-4575