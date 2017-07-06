Seminole Junior Anglers Update – July

The Seminole Junior Anglers season concluded this past month with a fun new tournament format that all of the teams enjoyed. On May 20th, the anglers took part in the 2nd annual Major League Fishing style tournament on the Butler Chain of Lakes. Unlike traditional tournaments where anglers weigh their best five fish, this format allows anglers to catch as many fish as they can to rack up the most weight possible. They weigh the fish as they are caught, and the tournament is tracked live, updated online on the MLF app. Leading the pack was Dylan Westhelle and Joey Bloom catching a whopping 39 pounds with 33 total fish caught. Coming in second place overall was Jake Hutcheson, who was fishing this tournament solo, with 27 pounds with a total of 25 fish caught.

Concluding the season in the top 3 in angler points earns an allexpense paid trip to the High School World Finals in Florence, Alabama. Those three teams are: 3rd place: Conner DiMauro and Saxton Dearmin, 2nd place: Bobby Bakewell and Jake Hutcheson and 1st place: Dylan Westhelle and Joey Bloom. Good luck to all of the teams as they not only represent our organization; they also are representing the state of Florida. We would also like to wish the teams of Joey Bloom and Colin Blanton, and Ashton Schmitt and Zach Temperly good luck at the upcoming BASS High school National Championship on Kentucky Lake. Look for a write-up of their experience in next month’s column.

Please help our team thank all of our sponsors for assisting us throughout the year. Without this help we would not be able to do what we do for these young anglers! And thank you to Instant Insurance for sponsoring this article, and allowing us to share the experiences and success of the next generation of anglers.