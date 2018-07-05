Seminole Junior Anglers Update – July

To end the year, the Seminole Junior Anglers joined together to celebrate their awesome season with a fun filled bragging rights tournament on Lake Pickett. The anglers were able to select their partner (including captains, siblings, or other Seminole Junior Anglers). Everyone fished until noon, then returned to the ramp where a barbecue lunch awaited them afterward. The team of Dylan Westhelle and Joey Bloom brought in a huge 5 bass limit of 19.48 pounds, which was anchored by a 7.71 lb. fish. The winning team was awarded with some great Oakley products, including apparel, book bags and sunglasses. The teams are now focusing their efforts on upcoming out of state tournaments.

The teams of Dylan Westhelle/Jacob Rosser, Eric Simmons/Devin Been, Kyle Grissom/Zach Temperly, and Austing Riggss/Justin Rosser are all headed to the FLW High School World Finals in Florence, Alabama in June. Later in the summer, Joey Bloom and Dylan Westhelle will compete in the B.A.S.S. High School Championship on Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee. We look forward to sharing the outcomes with you as these anglers compete for national championships. Thank you to our season and tournament sponsors, and Instant Insurance sponsoring this article allowing the accomplishments of this next generation of anglers to be shared with the Central Florida community.